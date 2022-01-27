Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 10 tonight? Originally, that was the plan! Not only that, but late last year the network hyped up a January 27 return date in a promo. (Take a look below for more evidence.)

Since that time, though, the network has changed their mind on the return date on a couple of different occasions. The current plan as of now is this: There is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be a new episode for a few weeks. They’ve decided to hold off on airing “The Story of My Life” until Thursday, February 24 — in other words, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. Clearly, they did not want the show to lose viewers over the next few weeks and we get that. We understand it even more once you consider the reports that The CW may be up for sale. If that is the case, these shows really can’t stand to lose any potential revenue — a conservative approach is probably what will be taken for at least the next little while.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for episode 10 as of yet, The CW already put it out back when the episode was meant to premiere a little bit earlier:

TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406).

