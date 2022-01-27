Walker season 2 episode 10 return date hopes: When’s it back?

Following the new episode tonight, it only makes sense to want the full Walker season 2 episode 10 return date at The CW. So when is it, and what could the story be? There’s a lot of stuff worth getting into here!

The first order of business here is, of course, having to share some of the bad news: There is no new episode next week. It appears as though the network is going to be looking to give the Jared Padalecki series a rather-long pause, and you aren’t going to see it back for a good while. How long are we talking? The earliest it could be back is on Thursday, February 24. The delay in getting new episodes could be, at least in part, due to the decision to not program directly against the Olympics. That’s going to be a tremendous competitor and a lot of major networks are steering clear of it.

The other bad news is that because this episode is still so far away, we’re not at a point yet where there is a whole lot of additional info to share. For example, there is no synopsis as of yet with additional insight as to what’s coming up next. It goes without saying that there will be some family drama, though, as well for some other moments for Jared Padalecki to shine. We also think that Walker is still in the process of transitioning following the departure of Lindsey Morgan, and it could be that way for most of the rest of this season.

Is it possible that we have news on a Walker season 3 renewal at the time in which the show comes back? We wouldn’t rule that out, though in general there’s a lot of additional uncertainty this year thanks to the potential sale of The CW. It remains unclear if that will alter anything in terms of how the network operates.

