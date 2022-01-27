Young Sheldon season 5 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

After tonight’s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 14 return date. There’s a chance you know already that the Winter Olympics are coming, so how much will that impact one of TV’s top comedies?

Well, the first order of business here is informing you that unfortunately, there won’t be a new episode airing next week; clearly, this marks CBS trying to steer clear of some of the buildup to the Games in Beijing. There will also not be a new episode directly against the Games, either. For the time being, there are repeats scheduled across the board for some of those days.

The earliest that you can expect Young Sheldon to come back on the air is on Thursday, February 24, but nothing has been confirmed there as of yet. Our hope is that over the next few weeks, we’ll have a little more to share, either in the form of a synopsis, a title, or some other scoop as to what the future could hold.

If there’s something more well worth shouting from the metaphorical rooftops now, it’s the fact that there will be more Young Sheldon coming well beyond this winter/spring. The series has been renewed at CBS for a good while, but more attention was brought to this over the past few days thanks to the network issuing renewals for The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and first-year series Ghosts. While a number of other networks have moved more away from comedies as of late, CBS is still finding a way to make it work for them; they have a number of the most-watched shows in the genre across more or less all of TV!

