Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 27?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing more of Station 19 to go along with that? If you’re wondering about that, of course we’re happy to help you out!

So is the news that we have positive? Well, not exactly. There is no episode of either one of these shows, and we’re still waiting for a while to see either one of them back. Go ahead and blame the Olympics for that. Technically the Winter Games haven’t started yet, but we know that they’re going to be on the air in just over a week’s time. We don’t think that ABC wanted there to be some big interruption after airing just a couple of episodes this month; hence, the long hiatus. They can premiere again after the fact and then air a ton of episodes in a row without interruption.

We’ve noted this in the past, but both of these shows have a huge priority when they come back: Saving Owen Hunt. After the SUV accident in the most-recent episode of Grey’s we tend to imagine that it’s going to be all-hands-on-deck in order to ensure that Kevin McKidd’s character is okay. There isn’t any evidence out there that he will be leaving the show, so we’ll just have to view that as a reason to be very-much hopeful for the time being.

As to when we’re going to get a few more details on what lies ahead, be prepared to get some of that sooner rather than later. We’d anticipate that we’re going to get a full synopsis for what’s coming in a couple of weeks, and maybe some sort of extended promo around that same time. We at least know that both of these shows will be back for additional seasons, so there’s nothing to worry about with that.

