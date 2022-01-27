Gomorrah season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following its big premiere on HBO Max today, can you expect a Gomorrah season 5 renewal? Or, are we truly at the end of the road? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no season 5 coming. It also seems like this was the show’s own choice. The Italian drama felt like this was the best way to conclude the main narrative and in so many ways, we understand that. It’s always better to leave on a high note when you can, and ultimately, we do think that this is one of those shows that’s going to have an incredibly long shelf life for quite some time moving forward. Foreign-language series are increasing in popularity stateside, especially as more and more people discover their existence. Platforms like HBO Max and Netflix have been integral to that, and odds are they will continue to be for quite some time.

So rather than spend time hoping or anticipating another season of this particular show, let’s look at things from a slightly different perspective and hope that the creative team and cast can reunite for something else a little bit later on down the road. We definitely think the market is going to be there, especially since a show like Gomorrah showed already that it can have global appeal. We’re in a unique period of time in entertainment, as we’re starting to see everything become more global and the top-quality stuff is inevitably going to rise to the top.

While there is no more Gomorrah, there is a lot of other fantastic stuff at HBO Max, and it’s 100% our hope that even more international series will be added as we move further and further along into 2022.

