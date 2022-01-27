Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg, cast celebrate 250th episode!

There’s some really exciting stuff coming up on Blue Bloods season 12, and it just so happens to also include a fantastic milestone. The 250th episode is coming later this season!

We can’t even begin to say just how fantastic an achievement this really is. There are so many shows out there that would love to get somewhere close to this but in the end, it’s incredibly difficult. There needs to be enough of a story to get there and beyond just that, you also need a cast who are interested in playing their roles for that long. The ratings also need to be such that you can justify ordering more episodes. It’s a difficult combination of things that have to land perfectly — yet, that is precisely what has happened for the CBS crime drama.

In a post on Instagram below, you can see a certain celebratory dessert via the account of star Bridget Moynahan. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Instagram Stories of Donnie Wahlberg to see more action behind the scenes. The cast is clearly working on #250 now, and our feeling is that it will be here at some point in March or April. So much of that will depend on how CBS structures things on the other side of the Olympics.

Will this episode be an especially-big one? We tend to think so, and there will either be a hugely important story or maybe a couple of memorable guest stars. Beyond this, we hope that there’s a chance the show will make it to a 300th episode, but it will probably need at least two more seasons to make it there — and possibly more, depending on the episode count. Right now, we’re at least optimistic about a season 13 and beyond that, we’ll just take it a year at a time.

