Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be catching a new episode in a very short period of time? As you would imagine, there’s plenty to talk about here since this show always tends to have a good bit going on.

First and foremost, though, we should start things off by sharing the bad news: There is no new episode on the series tonight. Not only that, there are no plans to air one over the next few weeks, either. The James Spader drama is currently on hiatus and ultimately, we’ll be waiting almost a month to see it back. The return date is currently set for Friday, February 25, where it is going to air in a brand-new timeslot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

So what’s going to be the first order of business when the show comes back? It’s clearly giving us an answer to one of the most important mysteries at present: Who is responsible for telling Vandyke the location of Liz Keen. Dembe and Reddington could find some common ground here as they each work together for a larger purpose.

Meanwhile, what’s going to happen with Harold Cooper? We know that his story was put on the back-burner for episode 9 but it can be assumed that Harry Lennix’s character is going to be put through his paces as he figures out who set him up for the murder of Doug Koster. Meanwhile, Ressler is still dealing with addiction while we’re eagerly awaiting for both Aram and Park to get some sort of major spotlight story of their own.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 when the show returns?

