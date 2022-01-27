Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Cold Comfort’ sneak peeks!

Friday night is going to bring us Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 and in “Cold Comfort,” you’ll see a serious case. Of course, along the way you’ll also get news about Jamie and Eddie joining a wine club.

In the first sneak peek below, Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s character do their best to offer a charming description of their latest wine delivery, only for there to be a snarky comment after that wine club is for people who’ve lost their spark. We’re sure that this was meant as a joke but ultimately, we’re not super-sure that they will take it this way. We could easily see this comment getting in their head and for the rest of the episode, figure out how to spice up their relationship further.

Just don’t stop wine club: They may make some great discoveries through that!

So what else is going on? The other two sneak peeks for this episode focus on a really dramatic case that Danny and Baez are taking on, one where the two are forced to look into a “hero cop” who may actually be dirty. Frank does his best to go through the case with his advisers in one of the previews, whereas in the other, Danny and Frank have an honest conversation about it. Donnie Wahlberg’s character makes it clear that he went to his father for one simple reason: He wanted to make sure it was dealt with appropriately. A lot of cops inherently want to protect other cops, even if there are some warning signs. Frank looks out for the good of the NYPD, but he’s also able to recognize when there are some bad seeds that need to be weeded out.

