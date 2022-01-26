Power Book IV: Force premiere spoilers: Hints on Tommy’s next chapter

It goes without saying how excited we are for Power Book IV: Force. Tommy Egan’s journey has been a point of interest ever since the end of the flagship show and now, he’s getting set to start a whole new portion of his life. He’s in Chicago now, but we should note that he’s not out to turn over a new leaf. He’s instead working to build a whole new empire; this is a guy who knows who he is and doesn’t seem all that into the idea of changing.

Of course, here’s what you gotta wonder: Will anyone in the Windy City be that into working with Tommy? What sort of problems are going to come his way there?

With the premiere of Force coming in early February, we’re thrilled to have at least a few more details to share about episode 1. The title here is “A Short Fuse and a Long Memory,” and the synopsis below dives further into what you can see:

Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city.

The biggest thing we still wonder is if there are any other familiar faces from Power who are going to show up in this spin-off. We’re still curious about 2-Bit’s role, given that we’ve yet to see him at all on this season of Ghost.

