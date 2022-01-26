Snowfall season 5 teaser: Franklin surveys his kingdom

We know that Snowfall season 5 is going to be premiering on FX next month, and you better believe the landscape is going to look and feel different. Consider this a consequence of Franklin putting down that cane, and opting now to pursue his empire like never before.

How big are things going to get for the character? Well, he’s certainly going to fashion himself a kingpin, and the latest teaser of that is your proof.

If you look below courtesy of star Damson Idris, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here as Franklin ascends up an elevator and survey much of the world around him. He’s starting to realize more than ever the power that he holds, and also that he’s not going to let him hold anything back anymore. Through most of the first four seasons, there was an element of care here for his family; we’re not sure that’s there anymore. The role of Franklin’s friends in his life is equally mysterious now.

In general, season 5 could prove to be the most dangerous yet simply because everyone is playing a far more dangerous game. This is what happens when you get higher up on the food chain and you expect more people to fear you.

We’ve asked this before, and we’ll continue to ask it now: What role is Teddy going to have in this season? He’s a huge part of the show and yet, FX is keeping him rather hush-hush for the time being.

