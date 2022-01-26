Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 13 hopes

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Are we getting back into the world of Firehouse 51 with season 10 episode 13?

Given that we’ve had a nice run as of late, it only makes sense to be eager for more. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is going to happen tonight — or the week after, for that matter. The series is currently off the air until we get to the other side of the Olympics, as frustrating as that may be. It’s also inevitable. Because the Beijing Games are going to be broadcast on NBC, it’s not like there is any way that they can air this show, let alone the rest of the One Chicago franchise.

If there’s any one positive to the break, it means that there will be opportunities for more episodes in the late winter/early spring. There is still a good bit of the season still to come and we think that tonally, we’ll continue to see the story move forward in the way that we have the past few weeks. There remain a ton of characters with huge stories to tell, and there’s also hope still for a few big action set pieces. The more of those we get, the more satisfying the end product here could be closer to the end of the season.

So when will there be some more specifics on episode 13? Probably in a couple of weeks. NBC never tends to promote things too far in advance, but we imagine that in addition to a synopsis, there’s a good chance that a few promos could surface during the Olympics, as well. It makes sense with the ratings that it’s going to get!

