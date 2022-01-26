Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 7 episode 13 hopes

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see some more stories full of emotional, drama, and plenty of heart?

It goes without saying that we want some and, of course, it’d be great if they were there as soon as possible. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. Last week’s new episode was the last one until the other side of the Winter Olympics; NBC has already confirmed via the promo below that the show is not back until Wednesday, February 23.

So what sort of stories can you expect to see when the series returns? First and foremost, we’d say that you’re going to see some more big cases at the hospital and challenges for Dr. Charles, Dr. Halstead, and of course newcomers like Dr. Hammer. Are we going to see more of Ethan on the show? Eventually, but you’ll probably be waiting a while to see some of those play out. Eventually Brian Tee’s character will be back at the hospital in a larger capacity, but the writers are forcing you to be patient.

Odds are, you’ll start to see early next month a few more details about what is actually coming in episode 13, plus what some stories could be building into in the long-term. Because the show already has another season, they don’t have to spend much time worrying about crafting a series finale. Instead, they can look a little more towards the long-term and craft stories that have a lot of weight to them. That’s something, for example, that they did with Ethan, and we imagine they’ll embrace that in a few different ways moving forward.

Rest assured, the remainder of One Chicago will also be back in late February.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

Where do you want to see things go entering Chicago Med season 7 episode 13?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







