This Is Us season 6 episode 5 promo: Cassidy and Kevin reunite!

As you approach This Is Us season 6 episode 5 on NBC next week, the show may still be setting us up for some surprises.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Getting to see a larger story ahead for Kevin and Cassidy. Entering the season, that’s not something we expected at all. The two were on separate coasts and because of that, it was hard to spend any time together. Yet, Kevin is heading back East in this episode to work on what his the future mega-compound and while there, he and Jennifer Morrison’s character may spend some time together!

If you check out the promo below for the next episode “Heart and Soul,” you can get a small preview for what we’re talking about here. this is going to be an episode that shows the state of their friendship — and possibly more? We don’t think the door has ever been fully closed on them having a long-term romance, though it’s also far from certain. We still tend to think that eventually, Kevin and Madison get back together.

Elsewhere in this episode, could we finally be getting more of the story about Rebecca and Miguel’s past? The writers have promised this for quite some time, and we could be inching closer to it being there.

