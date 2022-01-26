Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 photo: Danny, Baez’s interrogation

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 is coming on CBS this Friday and for the second straight week, Danny and Baez will be working to some extent with Frank. For the sake of this story, they’ll be taking on a case that could have far-reaching consequences for the NYPD. It’s about perception versus reality, or a case that looks one way when in the end, there may be a whole lot more going on beyond what anyone realizes.

In the photo above, you can see the two of them working at least in part on something they do best: An interrogation. They’re in the midst of a case that is all about a “hero cop” who may turn out to be nothing that he seems. If this guy is actually dirty, they need to know about it — they have to find a way to get in front of the story.

Expect a number of scenes between Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck within this episode as the two try to figure out how to best navigate this situation. We’re sure that it is not going to be easy, mostly in that they’ll each likely know that the truth must come out. We can’t imagine Frank will cover up a dirty cop’s true nature just to keep a positive perception from the public. With that being said, this story getting out could require somewhat of a delicate touch. This could be how some of Frank’s advisers come into play.

We’ve said this before, but to us some of the greatest Blue Bloods stories are the ones where it truly takes a village to deliver the truth. Let’s hope we get something of the sort here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13?

Have any particular theories for where this story could go from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







