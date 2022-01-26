Euphoria season 2 posts another ratings high, boosts season 3 case

The further and further we get into Euphoria season 2, the more obvious it becomes that a season 3 is coming. How can it not after some of the latest numbers?

According to a report from Deadline, this past episode (which spent a ton of time establishing Cal’s backstory) ended up drawing 3.6 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday. This makes it the most-watched episode of the series so far in this particular metric.

On some levels, it is a little bit surprising to see the show continue to set new highs, given that it’s felt since season 1 that it was a pop-culture phenomenon. Yet, the Zendaya drama is still finding a way to pick up new viewers, in addition to the ones who probably were unaware there were new episodes available and signed up over the past couple of weeks. It’s certainly not a show for everyone since it can graphic, shocking, and also triggering to a number of people out there; yet, it takes an unflinching look at some of the struggles teenagers go through as they battle the traumas of growing up in today’s world.

At this point, a season 3 renewal does feel inevitable and it’s largely a measure of when HBO wants to confirm it. This show is going to be a hit they rely upon heavily over the next couple of years, as they also look towards more seasons of Succession and the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. That show is without a doubt their biggest creative swing, but there is no guarantee at the moment that it will deliver what audiences expect.

If we do get news on a season 3 over the next couple of months, that would at least make it likely we’ll get new episodes in 2023.

What do you think about the latest Euphoria season 2 ratings, and what they tell us in terms of a potential season 3?

