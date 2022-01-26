The Amazing Race 33 episode 5 sneak peek: On rough climb

Tomorrow night on CBS you will have a chance to see The Amazing Race 33 episode 5, and this should be when the show settles in to more of a normal rhythm. After the second elimination of Michael & Moe we are down to just six teams, and we’re rather curious to see how the rest of the competition will play out. Are there going to be several non-elimination legs the rest of the way? We wouldn’t be surprised if this is how the next episode concludes.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small look at what lies ahead as Ryan & Dusty are faced with a Detour in Switzerland. They chose to do what looks like a rather simple delivery task: In their mind, they’re always going to choose the option that is more physical and requires less thinking. Of course, they do this without realizing that there’s a “stairway to heaven” that they’re going to have to climb, one that is going to put a TON of strain on their calves.

Will they be able to handle this? Probably, but this is what makes this Detour choice risky. There is probably a good bit of variance here in that the other option may be quicker, if you can do it correctly. However, you could end up being stuck there for a long time. This could be the safer choice, but is it the right choice? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on.

In general, we’re just glad to see the show keep pushing forward, even if the rest of the season will probably look and feel a little bit weird due to the global pandemic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 33 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are even more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







