Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 12 spoilers

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Is there more to dive into in the form of season 3 episode 12? Just as you would expect, we’ll deliver you an answer to that in this piece — and also dive more into the complicated future of the series.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s begin with what is directly in front of us: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. This is the last week of a planned hiatus before the series returns alongside the rest of the franchise next week. The February 1 episodes will be somewhat on an island as after they air, the show will be off all over again until we get around to the other side of the Olympic Games. (No specific return date has been set as of yet.)

For a few more details on what the future holds, we suggest that you go ahead and view our full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“El Píncho” – The team searches for a notorious Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a U.S. prison. Also, Kristin begins to open up to her ex-husband about her past, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you missed it…

The future down the road this season is going to get a little more complicated. After all, you are going to see the departure of Julian McMahon (Jess) at some point over the months to come. Dylan McDermott, meanwhile, will be coming on board, presumably as the new lead after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 12?

Are you sad there is no new episode tonight/ Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







