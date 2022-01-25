Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get season 4 episode 12 on the air? We know that the anticipation is there for more stories, especially since we’re getting closer to the Olympics and when the Games air, a lot of shows will be going MIA for a short period of time.

Ultimately, the news that we’ve got now is both good and bad. Let’s start off here with the bad: There is no new installment on CBS tonight. However, rest assured there’s going to be more coming in the near future! The plan right now is for season 4 episode 12, titled “Under Pressure,” to air in one week’s time. This will be the final episode prior to the Winter Olympics and after that we’ll probably be waiting until late February or early March to see Missy Peregrym and the rest of the cast back.

Just in case you do want to get some other details about the February 1 episode, be sure to view the synopsis below:

“Under Pressure” – Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ll be quick to say that we’re almost automatically all-in for any episode that involves a main character going undercover. It’s hard not to be! We’re talking about a case that has high stakes, but also a chance for Peregrym to play a character-within-a-character. For the actors on the show, we’re sure that these roles are very much appreciated.

