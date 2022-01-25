1883 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘Boring the Devil’ details!

After a one week hiatus, 1883 season 1 episode 6 is going to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend. Do you want more news about it now?

The first order of business here should be noting the title: “Boring the Devil.” We really hope that a character actually says this during an episode, mostly because it’s an absolutely-fantastic thing to picture someone saying.

Meanwhile, the streaming service issued a new synopsis this week with more details as to what’s coming — take a look at it below:

Shea helps Elsa cope with her loss. The group crosses another river and prepares to enter Indian territory. Thomas buys Noemi a gift.

Given the death of Ennis on this past episode, it makes all the sense in the world that we’d be seeing Elsa go through it. We feel for her; she’s still so young that she has that dream of limitless love. She also had that idealized view of the open frontier and wasn’t able to adequately see this world for what it really is. However, at this point it’s clear that some of that façade is starting to fall apart, and more than likely it’s going to become so much harder for her moving forward.

Obviously, we hope that a lot of these characters are far more prepared to ford the river now — we just have to wait and see if that is actually the case or not. We wouldn’t be shocked if something terrible happens at every single occasion this is attempted. We’re at the halfway point of this season already; moving forward, we anticipate a lot more conflict, and we also hope that we get a realistic portrait of the Native American experience and some of the conflicts that unravel between the wagon train and some of these people already living on this land.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to 1883

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







