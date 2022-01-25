This Is Us season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Deja and Malik’s big news

Want to get some early news in regards to This Is Us season 6 episode 5? Let’s start with something pertaining to the show’s schedule: You will see a new episode next week.

While we know that NBC will be broadcasting the Olympics throughout most of February, the good news is that it won’t be starting until a little later in the week. You’ll see more of the Pearsons on February 1, specifically with a story titled “Heart and Soul.” There are major developments within, including on something we’ve seen in a few flash-forwards already: The dream house that Kevin is working to build!

While it may not be substantial in length, the This Is Us season 6 episode 5 synopsis does offer a nice tease for what is coming up next: “02/01/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin visits the construction site. Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner.”

The big news for Malik and Deja could have a very interesting reaction from Randall, who made it clear that he doesn’t want her traveling off to visit him. He understands that she wants to see her boyfriend, but the way that she went about it seemed to be one of his biggest issues (and also, the way that he learned the news was awkward a million different ways over).

We are still early in the final season and with that, we’re anticipating a LOT of big changes ahead. What’s ahead for Malik and Deja here is probably not going to be the end of their story.

