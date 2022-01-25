Ordinary Joe season 1 finale ratings: Do they help, hurt season 2 odds?

Today the first ratings came out for the Ordinary Joe season 1 finale — so what do they mean in terms of the show’s season 2 odds? Let’s take a look at where things stand at the moment, but also our reasons for concern.

We don’t want to delay any part of this, so let’s just talk by getting some of the bad news out of the way now. Last night’s episode drew just a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 1.4 million live viewers — the second smallest audience of the season. None of this makes us altogether hopeful about the future.

Do we think that Ordinary Joe had a fantastic concept? Absolutely, but for whatever reason, it couldn’t find much of a stable audience through the first season. We do wonder if the timeslot hurt it, and if it would’ve been better off paired with a more similar show in This Is Us. We don’t necessarily think that it was ill-suited for network TV, since the content itself was perfectly fine for this particular medium. It just couldn’t find a way to retain the audience that it had following the premiere.

Could the writers have done more when it comes to merging together the three worlds or hinting at some sort of larger connection? Sure, but we don’t really think that this show was really about that. If it was, we probably would’ve seen something so much more substantial on that subject before getting around to the finale.

The one bit of hope that we’ve got left at this point is that moving forward, there are going to be a number of streaming viewers who find the series and love some of what they see. We’ve seen that help some other shows over time.

