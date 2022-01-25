Bridgerton season 2 photo: New look at the Sharma sisters!

The premiere of Bridgerton season 2 is coming on Netflix on March 25, but why wait to take a deeper dive into the story?

Today, Netflix debuted a pair of new images setting the stage for what lies ahead, in particular with the focus being on the Sharma sisters. This family will in general loom large in these new episodes, with Kate Sharma serving as a potential love interest for Anthony Bridgerton.

One of the big challenges for season 2 is going to be quite simple: Creating another captivating love story that moves hearts and doesn’t just feel like a replication of what we’ve seen before. The more that the romance this time around can stand on its own two feet, the better off the story will be. (Anything to distract from the fact that Rege Jean-Page is no longer on the series, right?)

The objective of releasing images on the Sharma sisters now is to further familiarize us with them prior to more video content in the weeks to come. The trailer will serve as more of an introduction for casual fans who are getting to know these characters for the first time. Diehard fans, meanwhile, tend to be a little more alert and on-the-ball with some of these characters.

The Sharma family won’t be the only new arrival for season 2, as we expect the world to further expand outward and for there to be a whole new series of obstacles that everyone needs to overcome. For Netflix in a meta sense, the #1 challenge here is going to be matching what came before; remember that the first season of Bridgerton was an earth-shattering hit, and we’re not sure that Netflix had another exclusive quite like it until Squid Game eventually came along. These shows continue to up the ante as to how big content can be at the streaming service.

The Ton's newest member is loyal, loving, and captivating… as are the Sharma sisters– entering this season, guns ablaze. pic.twitter.com/fN1rneWUpI — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 24, 2022

