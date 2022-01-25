The Bachelor episode 3: Was Cassidy eliminated by Clayton after drama?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelor episode 3, there was one big question: Would Clayton send Cassidy home? Would he take that rose away from her?

It’s almost funny the way in which this was promoted, given that ABC acted as though this was somehow a question more so than something definite. It’s been clear for a long time now that he would probably do this, especially given the allegations that she had a friend-with-benefits back home. It’s early enough in the season that there are a lot of women left, and that makes it a little easier for him to make a unilateral decision. There’s not as many serious feelings yet and all keeping her would do is potentially cause more drama among everyone in the house.

Sure, taking the rose away somewhat breaks Bachelor protocol, but since when has that ever mattered? What matters is that it’s Clayton’s journey and fundamentally, he can handle that however he chooses to do so.

As for Cassidy’s explanation, she was honest that she was with someone a few times in the months prior to the show. However, she wanted to move forward and be on the show for Clayton. Obviously there were tears and frustration involved here, but it didn’t matter: He didn’t want to move forward with her and that was it.

Of course, on the other side of Clayton’s decision here there are plenty of other issues that await him, whether it be the chaos surrounding Shanae and then also what we’re going to see later on this season where he admits to being intimate with multiple women. We’ve seen that play out across a number of different previews and, in a word, it is MESSY.

