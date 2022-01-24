Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 13 return date hopes at CBS

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, it absolutely makes sense to want the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 13 return date. If not that, why not get a few more details all about when the comedy could be back.

If you haven’t heard the unfortunate news as of yet, now seems like as good a time as any to share it: There is no new episode coming on the network next week. Not only that, but there isn’t one the week after, either. Because of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a long time to see the show back on the air. The earliest you could see it is February 21, but don’t be shocked if you’re stuck waiting until February 28. Hopefully, we’ll have a better sense of this in a week when some schedules start coming out with a few more details firmly attached to them.

As for some good news, have you heard as of yet that Bob Hearts Abishola is coming back for a fourth season? The renewal was officially issued earlier today by the network, and that means there’s one less thing to worry about through the rest of the season. You can just kick back, enjoy the story, and not worry about anything when it comes to the long-term future.

We’re sure that more details about episode 13 will be online a couple of weeks before the premiere, and in general terms, we think the writers and producers know what the essence of this story is at this point. This is a love story that also touches on important issues and the value of certain people in your lives. It takes a number of surprise twists and turns, and that only adds to the overall feeling of delight you get while watching it.

