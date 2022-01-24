Ghosts season 2 renewal official; The Neighborhood, more coming back

For everyone out there who feels like Ghosts is one of the best comedies of the season, CBS agrees. How else can you explain the renewal news coming out today?

The early decision on Ghosts, plus also renewals for The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, means that the top four comedies on the network are officially locked in. (Remember here that Young Sheldon was previously renewed for more and there’s nothing to worry about there.)

Here is some of what Kelly Kahl had to say on the subject of these pickups per Deadline, while spotlighting Ghosts in particular:

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy … Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

Ghosts has managed to become something exceedingly rare in the common era: A network TV comedy that feels like a legitimate hit. It’s funny, heartfelt, and it’s not even the same format as your classic CBS sitcom! It’s single-camera and a little more quirky, but the storytelling works and the casting, as Kahl noted, was top-tier. It has a real chance to go on for several years and become the #1 comedy for quite some time to come — it really does have that ceiling.

So what about CBS’ dramas?

You’ll probably be waiting for a while to get more news there — we typically do for a number of reasons. There are some other comedies still on the bubble at the network, as well — think United States of Al and B Positive.

What do you think about Ghosts getting a season 2 renewal?

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022

