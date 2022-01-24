9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Will Grace give birth?

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4, things will roughly pick up where tonight’s episode leaves off. After all, you’ll continue to see Grace is danger as she tries to give birth.

Unfortunately, the problems surrounding this character are pretty enormous. For starters, this is an episode still focusing on the ice storm. It has shown itself to be a big problem so far this season and clearly, the writers have no interest in navigating away from that at the moment. There is, after all, more drama to mine from this as the Grace character is front and center for most of the hour to come.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight into what lies ahead:

Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her in the all-new “Push” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-308) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Personally, we’re pretty confident that the character will pull through, but that just may be the inner optimist in us. Sure, we’ve seen characters die within the larger 9-1-1 universe to date, but there is something unbelievably sad about the idea of any show killing off a baby or their mother. We just have a rather difficult time seeing it. The relationship between Judd and Grace has been so wonderful to watch unfold and it’s hard to imagine any world where killing one of them off is going to be satisfying. We can’t see it and honestly, we don’t want to see it.

After this episode, it does seem like we’ll start to inch away further from the storm, so good ahead and consider that one more thing to look forward to.

