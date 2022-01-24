Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Did TK Strand die tonight?

Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the events of Monday night’s new episode? Will TK Strand actually die?

Entering the episode, it’s abundantly clear that the writers want you to worry to a certain extent. The only silver lining we have, at least for the time being, are so promos that show him in a hospital. That at least indicates that he’s getting a certain measure of care, which we tend to think of as a nice start. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the character is out of the woods. We love TK and, beyond just that, we love TK and Carlos. The last thing we want is for things to get ripped apart at this particular moment in the story.

At least entering the episode, there was no indication that Rubinstein was leaving the show full-time. Instead, we clung to the hope that this is one of those classic TV death fake-outs that we tend to see on a number of different programs across the board. They’ve been around long before the start of the 9-1-1 franchise, and we tend to think they’ll continue to be around after the fact, as well.

We’ll have some more updates on TK’s fate over the course of tonight’s episode — be sure to come back and refresh this page!

