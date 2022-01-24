Outlander season 6 spoilers: Starz reveals all eight episode titles!

As a better way to prepare you for Outlander season 6 premiering in early March, Starz has decided to deliver the goods today.

If you look below, you can get a full list of titles for the upcoming episodes, which are based on the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes. There may be some Easter eggs built within some of these, whereas others won’t be as clear or apparent until we actually see the show air overall.

Season 6 episode 1 – “Echoes”

Season 6 episode 2 – “Allegiance”

Season 6 episode 3 – “Temperance”

Season 6 episode 4 – “Hour of the Wolf”

Season 6 episode 5 – “Give Me Liberty”

Season 6 episode 6 – “The World Turned Upside Down”

Season 6 episode 7 – “Sticks and Stones”

Season 6 episode 8 – “I Am Not Alone”

We’ll say on the surface, we love “The World Turned Upside Down” as a concept — one that suggests that this episode could be especially about the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, just look at the finale title and it’s easy to see why you would get choked-up watching it. We know that Outlander can be romantic, funny, but also emotionally devastating. The latter seems to be the most likely, especially in the context of the end of season 5.

For those of you who are unaware, Outlander season 6 is going to only have eight episodes, making it the short season on record. However, the plan is to compensate for that by making season 7 run for a full 16 episodes, which will make it the longest we’ve had since the very first season. That season is going to be filming throughout the year and, at least at the time of this writing, there’s no clear word as to whether or not it will be the final one. We’re hoping for more, but we’re not the one who will get to make the final decision on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What are you the most interested in seeing on Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







