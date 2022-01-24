This Is Us season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Jack’s painful story begins

We hope that you’re prepared for This Is Us season 6 episode 4 to arrive on NBC tomorrow night. This could be one that sends you into an emotional crevasse, as so much of it revolves around the death of Jack Pearson’s mother.

At the conclusion of episode 3, Jack in the past learned the truth about Marilyn’s passing; now, he has to figure out the right away to say goodbye. Doing this is not going to be easy, but it will prove to be the focus of much of this episode.

In a new sneak peek from TVLine, you can see more of how Milo Ventimiglia’s character is preparing for this goodbye — not only that, but also how he is planning to do it alone. He knows there’s a lot that he has to unpack there emotionally, just as he recognizes that getting his kinds all the way there will be an enormous undertaking in its own right. The Big Three aren’t old enough to emotionally tackle the idea of losing a grandparent, though they are aware enough to recognize that she is gone.

One of the big challenges that this episode faces is one of trying to make this Jack episode impactful at this particular moment in the story. We know there’s a real eagerness in getting answers to a lot of big questions, and it remains to be seen how much this episode will deliver on that. What it could at least give us is a beautiful performance from Milo, who hasn’t had as much to do the past couple of years.

