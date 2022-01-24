Big Brother Canada: Past seasons finally coming to Paramount+; when?

As you prepare for the launch of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS next week, we’ve got some news today on the Canadian version of the franchise.

For years now, we’ve heard from American fans who was to find a reputable place to watch this particular version of the show. The Canadian show actually does some things better than its US counterpart, whether it be via casting or creating a beautiful house for the contestants. Sure, every now and then the twists get a little out of control, but it does at least give you a great take on the classic format.

Come February 16, you’re going to have a chance to see seasons 1-3 of Big Brother Canada on Paramount+, according to a new report from Newsweek. Meanwhile, the same goes for seasons 5 and 7. It’s a bit of an odd assortment of seasons, but we personally believe that Big Brother Canada season 2 is one of the best seasons of the entire franchise. (For those wondering, you will also be able to watch two seasons of Big Brother Australia on February 16.)

Does this announcement mean we’re getting closer to a US outlet airing Big Brother Canada in real-time? Hardly, and we’re not sure that this will be happening anytime soon. Yet, it shows that ViacomCBS and Paramount+ are realizing more that there is value in acquiring international versions of reality shows. We’ve seen some of this already with a season of Australian Survivor being available there. It’s a way to keep people subscribed, and they may be able to acquire these episodes for a reasonable cost.

The new season of Big Brother Canada will premiere later this year, not too long after the conclusion of Celebrity Big Brother. To get more news about it, be sure to visit the link here.

Are you thrilled to see some Big Brother Canada seasons being made available before Celebrity Big Brother premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

