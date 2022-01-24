Yellowstone season 5: Is success altering Paramount Network’s future?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is not official at the Paramount Network just yet, but that’s more or less a sure thing. One other thing that is assured? That the success of the Kevin Costner series is causing a major shift in plans at the network in which it airs.

According to a report from Deadline, the Paramount Network and ViacomCBS are nixing plans (for now) for the cable channel to become the Paramount Movie Network. It could still happen down the road. The plan was that we were going to be seeing 52 original movies a year alongside a miniseries or scripted series every quarter. It was an ambitious plan, but it seems like the pandemic alongside the success of Yellowstone each had a role in the change.

If we were Paramount at this point, we’d do whatever we can to get more original scripted content around the Kevin Costner drama. Why wouldn’t you? We understand the priority of trying to promote Paramount+ but at the same time, getting success linear-TV series is still a great way to generate revenue. Yellowstone at this point has to be considered one of the best lead-ins across all of TV. If we were the network, at this point we’d use season 5 to launch another show and keep it there — that way, the two shows could form a formidable one-two punch.

Ultimately, it’s hard to say for now how long a show like Yellowstone is going to be around. Creatively, there will be a time when the story starts to come to a natural close and you don’t want to push it beyond the natural shelf life. With this in mind, we think Paramount should do just about everything in its power to get another show or two on the network. Focus on those original series rather than films; if that happens, maybe you can discover the next Yellowstone to keep you running smoothly when it’s gone.

