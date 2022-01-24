The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Will Clayton send Cassidy home?

Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor episode 3 is going to be dramatic (of course), and it’s picking up where episode 2 left off.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here as Clayton Echard has a lot to think about here when it comes to Cassidy. He’s heard the accusations that she has a “friend with benefits” back home, and she’s also strutting around the mansion proclaiming that she’s 100% safe. After all, she has a rose! No matter what is said about her, she thinks that she is 100% safe.

This is where the inevitable “surprise” is going to happen here — Cassidy will most likely be sent home. This is almost the Bachelor version of when someone is voted out on Survivor with an immunity idol in their pocket. It’s a huge deal and of course, we imagine the producers will make a meal out of it.

Of course, none of this changes the fact that we wish we had more context on Cassidy’s situation. Should he have been talking to him right before filming? Maybe not, but technically, she was still single at that point. She also never said that after filming, she’d plan to continue seeing this guy if Colton chose her. She’s far from our favorite contestant this season, but we’ve certainly seen more egregious acts on the show itself. Take, for example, contestants having committed relationships during production and plans to go back home to them the moment the show is over.

Presuming that Cassidy goes (which feels pretty clear), the #1 villain at that point will likely be Shanae. Based on how she acted towards Elizabeth on this past episode, we have a hard time thinking this one-sided feud is going to slow down anytime soon.

Tonight on #TheBachelor, anything can happen when there are no rules. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Z9PKYHTMEF — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 24, 2022

