This weekend’s Power Book II: Ghost episode proved to be a heck of a thrill ride — and also an apparent farewell to Melanie Liburd. We know that characters come and go within the Power universe, but we didn’t quite think that Carrie Milgram would be killed off just yet!

Carrie’s death throws a huge wrench into the rest of the season. Did she really take her own life? Probably not, as Monet Tejada visited her right before Zeke discovered her body. The question we’re left to wonder now is whether or not anyone is going to put two and two together.

Pending some sort of flashback and/or dream sequence, episode 8 is probably the last time that the This Is Us actress Liburd will be appearing on the show. So what did she have to say about it? In a new post on her Instagram, here is what she had to say:

This episode challenged us all hard. A big thank you to our bada– and inspiring leader [Courtney Kemp] and wonderful director [Shana Stein] And what a cast!! ✨Big love ♥️

Liburd is a fantastic actress and that’s what makes the exit rather sad. We’ll admit that we had our frustrations with Carrie the character, with the most recent one being her choice to testify at the trial. We knew that the character was trying to protect Lauren, but would she really decide to do this so fast, even if the character could be forced to still testify later? Carrie also sacrificed much of her entire career the moment that she got up on the stand.

