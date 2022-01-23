Next weekend Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 is set to air on Starz, and we’ve got a good feeling already that it’s going to be ALL sorts of crazy. It has to be! Just think about how this past episode concluded!

The first order of business for episode 9 is going to be learning more about Carrie’s death. We think it’s easy to presume that Monet killed her — it’s either that or she somehow forced her to take her own life. That doesn’t matter as much as how well Monet covered it up. Her death, plus Tariq’s desire to “protect” Lauren, has put Jenny and the prosecutors in a pickle. Is Rashad Tate really about to be the person to destroy Tariq? Did Tariq do enough to make Tate happen in his battle against Sweeney?

Beyond just Tariq’s trial, there is now all-out war within the Tejada family. Diana completely blew up Monet’s spot at the dinner table and now, Lorenzo wants revenge. He’s recognized that Monet was about to get out of the life and she had another kid he didn’t know about — even if Zeke was a part of the family. It looks like things are going to get violent and they’re going to get violent quickly in this episode, so prepare for that accordingly!

By the end of this episode, it’s sure that almost nothing will be the same, and we’re going to be set up for an epic season 2 finale like no other.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9?

