NCIS season 19 episode 12 video: ‘Fight or Flight’ sneak peeks!

NCIS season 19 episode 12 is set to air in just a matter of hours — why not get a more extensive preview of what’s coming up during it?

Below, we’ve got a few different sneak peeks for “Fight or Flight,” and they are ones that paint a rather complicated picture of what the story will look like. It begins with the team trying to figure out what’s going on at a garbage dump; shortly after, though, their case gets snatched away from him. We’ve seen departmental conflicts on the show before, so we can’t say that anything in here is all that much of a jaw-dropper.

What is a little more shocking is seeing where this case will eventually go: Straight down into the underground world of cage-fighting. There is a lot of drama that will come as a result of this and at some point, Nick Torres will be forced to enter the ring.

Not only that, but he’s going to get in a little bit of practice with the ‘help” of Agent Sawyer, who typically works the night shift at NCIS. The two have formed a not-so-healthy rivalry and when they get an opportunity to spar, the sneak peek shows that they push things a little bit too far. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by this at all, but it is still entertaining beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Is Torres going to go too deep into this world? Let’s just say that it’s one of the many reasons to be excited for this episode to air.

