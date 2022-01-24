SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: What could Jason, Bravo Team’s future be?

As we think about SEAL Team season 6, there of course is a lot of different stuff to think about. So where should we start? Probably with the fact that as of right now, nothing is 100% official on the future of the series.

Yet, at the same time there is hope and with that, let’s spend a moment talking about the story. Season 5 ended with a huge, jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left the fate of Jason Hayes and the rest of Bravo Team in question. We want to know what happened after that explosion! Did they all survive? We want to believe so, given that almost anything else would be depressing. Yet, SEAL Team is a realistic show, so we can’t rule it out that not everyone gets to walk off into the sunset.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star / executive producer David Boreanaz made it clear that even he is uncertain where things will go from here:

I don’t know. I wish I could give you the full-on answers to a lot of those questions. Look, it’s war and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured, so it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured. Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo? There’s a lot of questions that’ll come out of this season finale.

There are of course other issues that Jason needs to work on if he survives, with his TBI being among them. He made some strides at the end of the finale, but he knows that this is not something that can be rectified right away. Healing takes time.

