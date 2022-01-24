Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 19 episode 12 in just a matter of hours?

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share what we consider to be the great news: There’s a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! This may be the final episode of the crime drama before it goes on an Olympics-themed hiatus, but the show will make the most of what it has with an action-packed, Torres-centric story titled “Fight or Flight.” It’s one where Wilmer Valderrama’s character could see himself thrown into the world of cage fighting … but will he end up being in too deep?

New NCIS video – Be sure to check out the video below to get some more thoughts on episode 11. We’ll have a discussion all about episode 12 tonight, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you can stay up to date on that.

If you want to get a few more details on the story at large, we’d suggest that you view the full NCIS season 19 episode 12 synopsis:

“Fight or Flight” – When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the NCIS investigation leads to the world of cage fighting, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is going to be one of those episodes that feels procedural in nature; yet, we hope that there’s something more going on here. Our hope is that we have a story or two that lingers, mostly because we haven’t had that in a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 12?

Are you glad that the series is on the air again tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and, of course, we don’t want you missing any of those. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







