Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8: More on Diana’s big move

There was so much big stuff that happened on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8, especially when it comes to Diana. During that dinner scene she exposed so much, whether it be Dru not killing Everett, Monet being with Mecca, or Zeke being Mecca’s son. The latter one caused Zeke to storm out of the dinner, and eventually, he went over to Carrie’s place only to discover her dead.

What this episode taught us is that Diana is done being underestimated. She will do anything and everything she can to be a forced to be reckoned with, and we just better prepare for every single part of that.

Speaking to TVLine, the actress behind Diana in LaToya Tonodeo had to following to say about why Monet didn’t take her daughter seriously:

She is underestimating her right now because, first of all, Monet has so much going on with Mecca — aka Dante — Zeke, Lorenzo, our dad coming home. She’s being pulled in so many different directions, which makes it a little bit cooler for Diana because she gets to move around and do things like lose her virginity. [Laughs] So, yes, like she is not under Monet’s thumb as heavily as she was before.

Moving forward, we anticipate that this attitude with Diana is going to remain, and she could be at the center of a pretty epic family feud. We’re thinking that she will stand behind whoever shows her the most value, and she’s much more in line with Lorenzo’s line of thinking right now than her mother.

