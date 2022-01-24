Euphoria season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A truth or dare moment

Euphoria season 2 episode 4 is going to air on HBO next week, and we suppose that the first order of business here is getting the bad news out of the way. After this episode airs, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season. That’s it. We’re going to see the story build in some different directions, and we imagine that we’re going to learn a lot about some of these different characters.

Take, for example, what’s going on when it comes to Elliot and Rue. There is something there, but then you also had Jules to the mix. Then, you also add to this the fact that there are clearly some issues Rue is going to run into trying to be a functioning addict. There’s everything with Jules, as well, from the end of season 1.

The promo at the end of tonight’s episode hinted at something related to truth or dare which, in real life, can lead to all sorts of problems. That’s probably expanding outward within a show like this.

We’re also left to wonder simply this: What’s going to happen between Nate and Cassie? We’ve seen Maddy express some of her feelings and because of that, this portrait could become all the more complicated. Much of this season could serve as a reminder that relationships are often fluid and change by the day or even by the minute. These characters are evolving; that was represented in tonight’s episode with Jules cutting her hair.

We also anticipate that there will be more backstory moments, as well, with a few characters. Just think about what we got tonight with Cal, which we definitely did not see coming.

