NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 13 spoilers, air date for ‘Spies, Part 2’

Following what you see on NCIS: Hawaii on CBS tonight, the network isn’t making you wait long for part 2. The plan is for season 1 episode 13 to air tomorrow night in the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, with the hope being that viewers will check out the post-NFL show tonight and opt to come back to see what’s next.

Will this programming strategy work? There’s not some huge history of shows midway through their run retaining a ton of the viewers they get, but you never know! Also, it never hurts to give a show like NCIS: Hawaii a chance, especially since this is meant to be one of the bigger events of the season. Part 1 set the stage for what’s coming, as we’ve got an epic kidnapping, a difficult mystery, and a story that could prove personal. We’ve also got a great guest star in Beulah Koale who is also set to be back for more of this story.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Spies, Part 2” – While Jane investigates Maggie’s kidnapping, she’s shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings, on the conclusion of the two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Beulah Koale returns as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer.

Odds are, this will be the final episode of the Vanessa Lachey series before it goes on an extended Olympic break, so let’s hope that it leaves off in a big way — and gets some newer viewers hooked at the same exact time.

