This Is Us season 6 episode 5: Will it air before Winter Olympics?

We know there are a ton of network shows that are starting to go off the air due to the upcoming Winter Olympics. With that, let’s talk This Is Us. Are we getting set up for the final episode prior to the Games this Tuesday?

We know that this upcoming episode titled “Don’t Let Me Keep You” is going to be an emotional one. Following the death of Jack Pearson’s mother he is going to head home and while there, he’ll be contending with a lot of tough memories from his past.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on this past episode! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There will be another video review coming on Tuesday after this episode airs.

As it turns out, we’re pleased to report that this is not going to be the last episode before the Olympics start up. As of right now, NBC is planning to air an episode titled “Heart and Soul” on Tuesday, February 1. After this one, we’ll more than likely see the show off until closer to the end of the month, and that could prove to be the last hiatus in the final season. Because there are so many episodes still to come, there’s not going to be a lot of time for the network to take some time away.

Obviously, it goes without saying there are a lot of things we need answers to still. Take, for example, who Kevin gets married to down the road, whether Kate is alive in the flash-forwards to Rebecca’s deathbed, what happens when it comes to Randall’s political future. At least we know who Nicky gets married to down the road, so we’ve got at least one mystery already solved.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us

What are you hoping to see on This Is Us season 6 beyond the Jack episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







