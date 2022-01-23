The Blacklist season 9 episode 10: Will Reddington, Dembe team up?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 on NBC next week, one thing that is clear is that we’re gearing up for a different world.

At the end of episode 9, we were presented with a moment on this show that we’re sure that a lot of people have been eagerly anticipating: Getting to see Reddington and Dembe resolve some of their differences. We don’t think that Hisham Tawfiq’s character is about to jump right back into that criminal empire, but at least there’s a friendship present here that wasn’t fully the past several episodes.

So why does this matter so much now? The simple answer is that we could be gearing up to see a lot more of them working together with a common goal. If we had to guess, we’ll be seeing a huge amount of each one of them working in order to ensure that they figure out the truth behind Liz’s death. That means learning who was able to tell Vandyke to be there at the right place at the right time. There are still some mysteries out there!

Another big component in all of this will be Dembe’s FBI resources. While he may not be able to work on this case in an official capacity, we wouldn’t be shocked if a few rules are bent for the “greater good.” Think about how many times we’ve seen that already. There’s potential for a lot of surprising names to be behind the end of season 8; let’s just hope for more clues sooner rather than later.

