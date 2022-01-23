Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting another new episode tonight in “Old School Cool”? Initially, that was the plan! However, we’ve come to learn over time that plans can change … and that does seem to be the case here.

Let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news now, as there’s no real reason to prolong it: There is no new episode of the show on the air. As for the reason why, that has every bit to do with some last-minute football-related changes at the network. The plan originally here was for there to be a new episode of SWAT after two episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, but that changed when CBS was handed the later NFL game. They’re not airing a special episode of NCIS: Hawaii once it concludes, and the next new episode of the Shemar Moore series has been pushed back. The fair guess is that we’re now stuck waiting until we get around to late February to see what’s coming, thanks to both more football and also the Winter Olympics.

Thanks to a previously-unveiled synopsis, though, we do at least have a sense of what’s coming up next. We’d just advise you for now to disregard the date listed at the end of it:

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we know it’s hard to find the positives sometimes when a show you love is pushed back, we’re at least hopeful that moving forward, we’re going to have a chance to see a number of episodes in a row without any larger delays. That’s at least something to be excited about!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 11 on CBS?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







