Where is Gabriel on The Good Karma Hospital? Is James Floyd leaving?

Where is Gabriel on The Good Karma Hospital? Is James Floyd departing the ITV drama?

If you think back to the end of the third season of the show, it’s easy to make the case that the character is gone for good. So much of that story revolved around his departure and while we’re glad that the show is back, it isn’t entirely the same — at least for the time being.

The truth is, we can’t quite rule out an eventual return for the character given that he is still alive; this may just be a way to pay off the departure that we had. If Gabriel was back right away, it’d totally dilute the story that we’ve been on so far. Him leaving for good, meanwhile, would almost nullify the relationship arc between him and Ruby — that would mostly be a bummer since they’ve been two of our favorite characters to watch for the better part of this series. They’ve had so many incredibly ups and downs but through it all, we’ve continued to root for them.

Unfortunately, we’re now just in this place of great uncertainty where we will have to see what the future holds. We know that for the time being, the story will go on and it will do so with a number of other characters entering the mix and working to make their own presence felt. We know that the setting and the spirit of the show are just as significant a character as any singular star, but that doesn’t make the current state of things any less challenging.

If Gabriel is gone for good, no doubt he will be missed — it’s hard for that not to be the case when there’s been so much time invested in him over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Karma Hospital right now

Are you sad to be losing Gabriel on The Good Karma Hospital?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







