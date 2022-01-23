Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? A season 13 schedule change

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more into season 13 with a two-hour block?

Originally, there were plans for multiple episodes to air on the network tonight and, of course, this was a cause for great celebration. Alas, it’s fair to say that some things have changed since that time. Because of the scheduling for the NFL playoffs today, it was rendered impossible for things to continue as they were once planned. These episodes have been pushed back, and CBS opted to air a single new episode of NCIS: Hawaii instead.

So what’s going to be coming up eventually? Prior to the delay coming in, we did get synopses for both of the episodes originally planned for tonight. You can read more details about them below; just know there’s no specific air date for them as of yet.

“Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

“Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

The earliest that we personally would expect NCIS: LA to come back on the air is late February — we know that The Equalizer is going to be coming back, for example, on February 27. There are a lot of episodes to come this season, so that’s the one silver lining we can hand down while we all endure the remainder of this break.

