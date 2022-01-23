NCIS season 19 episode 12: Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘Fight or Flight’

Tomorrow night is poised to bring us NCIS season 19 episode 12 and hopefully with that, we’re gonna have some great stuff for Wilmer Valderrama. Based on some early evidence, that does seem to be the case.

At the center of “Fight or Flight” is cage fighting. In particular, we’re going to see Torres dive into a world that is intense, dangerous, and also pretty immersive. Is he going to be able to get out of it unscathed on the other side?

As a means to better hype this episode up, Wilmer posted the photo below on his Instagram of himself alongside returning guest star Zane Holtz, who is playing the part of Special Agent Dale Sawyer. Just from reading that you can understand how exciting this episode could be, even if it’s not altogether clear why these two are fighting. Odds are, it has at least something to do with the case. Who knows? Maybe this is just a better way for Torres to train for whatever is coming up. Sawyer is a little bit of a rival-of-sorts to some of the other agents, so he may be looking to prove himself and this could be a good way to do that.

By the end of this episode, let’s just hope that Torres may have learned a think or two through the process. He is probably wrestling with a lot, especially with both Bishop and Gibbs each recently gone from the team.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

