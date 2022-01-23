Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Run time, additional details

Tonight on HBO, you’re going to have a chance to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 play out from start to finish. If you’re into getting some more details, we are MORE than happy to help with that.

Let’s start off with the runtime: HBO’s schedule is devoted an hour and two minutes to the episode titled “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.” This doesn’t necessarily mean the episode will be that long, since it likely includes credits and/or a promo for what’s coming up next. We hope that an episode or two will be slightly longer this season, and that’s largely because of the fact that the Zendaya series can be however long it needs to be. There are no specific restrictions brought on by HBO.

Now, let’s get into the story that you’re going to see later. Below, go ahead and check out the full Euphoria season 2 episode 3 synopsis right now:

Rue pursues a new business venture as she helps forge a friendship between Jules and Elliot. Cassie settles into a routine, while Lexi pours herself into mounting a school play. Maddy considers getting back together with Nate, and Cal finds a target.

It’s pretty funny that Euphoria can make something as simple as a school play dramatic if it really needs to be. This is really all about trying to find a way to escalate tension and keep things focused on the struggle of the characters. There are normal events that go on in their lives, but the importance of them is aggrandized by some of what their characters are put through. There’s so much trauma that it’s hard for some of them to get an altogether-clear picture of anything that is in front of them.

