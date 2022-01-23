Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5 spoilers: Trixie’s complicated case

Are you ready for Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5? As we dive further into the story this time around, things are going to get complicated. Trixie has a difficult case ahead of her, and she has to figure out how to navigate this while also encountering her own problems.

Of course, this episode is going to be full of challenging cases and plenty of drama — but there’s also a good chance it could be one of the most personal ones this season. Be sure to prepare for all of that accordingly.

Below, take a look at the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Trixie (Helen George) has been assigned to a complicated case involving a crane driver who was injured in a workplace accident and is now paraplegic. Although his wife is determined to manage alone, Trixie endeavours to help the family meet this new challenge – and faces one of her own.

When Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) is called to the primary school because several girls have started their periods younger than expected and weren’t prepared for it, she asks Nancy (Megan Cusack) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) to give a talk on the facts of life.

Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has a job interview with the local council, which he hopes will give him more stability. Meanwhile, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) meets an expectant mother who leads her to consider a career change. However, Lucille’s attendance at a straightforward delivery takes a distressing turn.

Shelagh (Laura Main) decides to organise a jumble sale to raise money to fix equipment at the local playground. Both the Maternity Home and Nonnatus House are designated as drop-off points, frustrating Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter). When Sister Julienne finds a suspicious item, chaos ensues.

Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) receives exciting news that will take her on an adventure of a lifetime.

Out of all of this, we’ll be quick to admit that we’re the most excited potentially here about the Nurse Crane storyline. After all, what will the “adventure of a lifetime” be? Is it going to be something that takes her away from the world of Nonnatus?

