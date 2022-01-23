Saturday Night Live spoofs Double Dare with Kid Klash

Tonight, Saturday Night Live delivered one of our favorite sketches of the night, mostly because it brought us back to our ’90s roots. The show introduced a game show called Kid Klash that was clearly based on Nickelodeon’s own Double Dare from so many years ago.

What was the twist? Well, this game show was terrible, and it revolved mostly around Aidy Bryant’s character having to find an impossibly-tiny flag while the host (Will Forte) chided her for not being able to do it. We have no idea who in the world came up with this, mostly because by and large, the idea behind this was so unbelievably absurd. Yet, at the same time it was delightfully funny and brought out a lot of what our fears were if we ever got on a show like that.

It may feel a little weird that a sketch this far out there aired early on in the show, but we’re glad that it did. We recognize that a ton of Forte fans do love the character of MacGruber, but at the same time there’s already a whole show on Peacock all about him! We really didn’t need them to lean into that again. Instead, they could have gone in an entirely different direction.

Ultimately, we want to see what we saw with Kid Klash become some sort of recurring theme, where every few episodes we see SNL take on another show that originally aired decades ago on kids’ TV. Can you imagine a version of Legends of the Hidden Temple that is completely off-kilter and the Temple Guards go insane? What about Figure It Out?

Maybe this sketch just makes us nostalgic — after all, this was a simpler time, but it was definitely a standout highlight for this sketch as a whole.

What did you think about Saturday Night Live spoofing Double Dare with Kid Klash?

