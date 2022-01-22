New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14: Is it last episode before Olympics?

As you brace yourselves for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 on NBC this Tuesday, there is a lot to think about. Take, for example, this: Is this the last episode before the Olympics. Is a huge hiatus looming?

Unfortunately, the answer to these questions appears to be “yes.” Per the latest schedule notes released by the network, “Unto the Breach” is the last episode until we get to at least late February thanks largely to the presence of the Games in Beijing. We hope that there’s a lot in this episode that is satisfying because of that; it’s pretty darn clear that executives are going to keep you waiting for a while after the fact.

So what can you expect during Tuesday’s episode? First and foremost, characters doing their part to mourn Dr. Kapoor. His death at the end of season 4 episode 13 was stunning and sad, and it is the event that brought Max and Helen back to New York from London. While the two of them are there, we know there are a few other things that they are left to think about, as well. Take, for example, what’s going to happen in terms of Dr. Fuentes. Max and Helen are going to see just what sort of foothold she’s established at the hospital and because of that, they’ll have a few things she’ll need to think about. Take, for example, if they can really go back to London with their old place of employment in such a state.

Then, there’s also one other thing to think about with Dr. Bloom: Will she really resign? We know that she feels like this is the right thing to do after what she did in regards to Leyla, but what will Leyla think?

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14?

